NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best AFC running backs ahead of 2025 season

12. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tank Bigsby

By the time the 2025 season is over, we might be talking about Bigsby as one of the most underrated players on a list like this. He showed a little something last year for the Jaguars, running for 766 yards and seven touchdowns. Whether or not the Jaguars decide to keep Travis Etienne could dictate whether or not this is a true breakout year for Bigsby, but he seems poised for a breakout year either way. He was one of the best backs in the NFL last year in tackles avoided and yards after contact.

11. New England Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson

Say what you want about draft status, but TreVeyon Henderson was my 2nd-ranked back in this year’s rookie class behind Ashton Jeanty, and he might prove to be one of the biggest steals of the class before too long. Henderson is a tremendous three-down back who also adds value on special teams for the Patriots, which we saw during the preseason as well. Even though there’s a bit of a logjam with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson in New England, I think Henderson is going to emerge as the best of that bunch.

10. Denver Broncos: JK Dobbins

Last year was a banner year for the NFL career of JK Dobbins. Despite his lengthy injury history, Dobbins was one of the best backs in the NFL for the games he played (13). He was one of the league leaders in yards after contact per attempt and broken tackles, and he eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage with nine touchdowns on the season. The Chargers letting him go was a surprise, but he’s got a chance to make a huge impact for the Denver Broncos, who had a horrendous running game in 2024.

9. Tennessee Titans: Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has very quietly put together four straight seasons with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and three straight seasons with over 1,300. He’s had three straight seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing. Pollard is just a really solid all-around player, though he’s not the same big play threat that he was in Dallas. That’s what happens when your usage goes up considerably. The Titans need him to be the same level of consistency now with a rookie QB under center.