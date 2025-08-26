NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best AFC running backs ahead of 2025 season

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders used the 6th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ashton Jeanty, and for good reason. Taking running backs that high in the NFL is not the wisest investment, but Jeanty is a unique type of player and a potential game-changer. He was so dominant at the college level last season that his yards after contact alone would have led the nation in rushing. He is the total package out of the backfield and a huge upgrade for the Raiders.

7. New York Jets: Breece Hall

Breece Hall was so good as a rookie that he’s been a bit underrated the past two seasons. He had over 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2023 and over 1,300 in 2024. The Jets are under new management now, but Hall should still be a focal point of the offense entering a contract year. He’s a three-down back with outstanding pass-catching abilities and breakaway speed. The Jets are planning on Braelon Allen taking a big step this year as well, so their backfield will be fascinating to monitor.

6. Houston Texans: Joe Mixon

The Houston Texans have Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, and Dameon Pierce in their backfield right now, but Mixon is the best of the bunch based on what we’ve seen in recent years. He’s dealing with an injury right now that could cast some doubt over his 2025 projection, in which case, the Texans’ starting back – whoever that is – would probably move to the bottom of this list (or close to it). But Mixon is a stud when he’s on the field, and gets the job done on all three downs. He was in the Pro Bowl last year and has 49 total touchdowns over the last four seasons.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Brown

Chase Brown really came into his own over the back half of the 2024 season for the Cincinnati Bengals, proving himself as the team’s RB1 going forward. Even though he only played 686 snaps last season, he still managed to rack up 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns. The Bengals desperately needed a breakout from someone like Brown, and they got it. Now, we’ll see what he can do with a follow-up performance in 2025. His value as a receiver was undeniable last season with 54 receptions.