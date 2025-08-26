NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best AFC running backs ahead of 2025 season

4. Miami Dolphins: De’Von Achane

If De’Von Achane is fully healthy, the Dolphins might have themselves the best all-around running back in the entire AFC. He’s not necessarily a power guy, but Achane has proven that he can be effective with both a heavy volume of work and in tandem with other backs. Last year, Achane had nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage with 12 total touchdowns on 281 touches overall. He looks a lot like a young Alvin Kamara with how dynamic he is in the passing game.

3. Buffalo Bills: James Cook

The Buffalo Bills made a difficult decision last offseason to trade Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, and they needed someone to fill the void of a true go-to option in the offense. James Cook, although not a wide receiver, answered the call. Cook was outstanding as both a runner and receiver last year, averaging 5.3 yards per touch with a whopping 18 touchdowns on the season. He led the Bills with 239 total touches on the season, more than a 100 more than the next guy (Ray Davis). And now, he’s got himself a new contract in place.

2. Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor

For the running back purists out there, Jonathan Taylor is probably one of the most beloved players in the NFL. Taylor is somewhat of a throwback at the position, a bruising 226-pound back who can absolutely take over games. He’s not only physical, but Taylor has exceptional breakaway speed. The Colts, when they are able to filter their offense through him, were at their best last season. He had 1,567 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns last year, the second-most in his NFL career in both categories. He would have had a 13th touchdown but he left it at the goal line in Denver.

1. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry

Speaking of throwback running backs, Derrick Henry is the Holy Grail. The Baltimore Ravens signed Henry in free agency last year, and there’s no question he was one of the most impactful additions made by any team, regardless of position. Henry’s dominance combined with the Ravens’ outstanding offensive line helped Lamar Jackson to one of the “easiest” seasons of his NFL career. At the age of 30, Henry was able to tie his career-high with 18 total touchdowns, and he nearly reached 2,000 yards rushing…again.