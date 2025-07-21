NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best GMs as training camps roll on

8. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

Don't look now, but the Minnesota Vikings might be a legitimate juggernaut. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has really done a masterful job with this roster, and he made a huge investment in the trenches this offseason on both sides of the ball.

De-facto rookie QB JJ McCarthy is honestly stepping into an amazing situation. Players like Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson highlight the offense, and the rebuilt offensive line is likely going to emerge as one of the best in the league.

The Vikings could end up struggling a bit as they endure possible lumps from McCarthy, but KAM has been outstanding.

7. Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Licht is a master in the NFL Draft; he's hit on countless picks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the roster was so solid that it actually seemed to be plenty enough for Tom Brady to sign back in 2020. The Bucs saw Baker Mayfield put the NFL on notice in 2024 with 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Tampa again won the NFC South and could be in line to do it yet again in 2025. It feels like Licht doesn't get as much love as he deserves.

6. Brett Veach, Kansas City Chiefs

I am slightly lower on Brett Veach than most, as it seems like this roster has continually gotten too Patrick Mahomes-reliant at times. The roster right now really isn't great, and you have to wonder if their nine-year run atop the AFC West will come to an end, and to be fair to some of the other GMs ranked ahead of him, Veach also wasn't the one who made the final decision on drafting Patrick Mahomes.

Veach has still kept the roster in a great spot and is sixth in our power rankings.

5. Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have the best roster in the NFL, so GM Brandon Beane comes in fifth in our GM rankings, but like a couple of other teams in the AFC, Buffalo has failed to get over the hump in the conference and has been second-fiddle to the Kansas City Chiefs for years now.

Beane simply knows how to do this thing at a high level in the NFL. You could argue that Beane should be ranked a bit higher.