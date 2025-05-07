NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best head coach-quarterback duos for 2025

5. Dan Campbell - Jared Goff

Dan Campbell and Jared Goff have truly revived the Detroit Lions franchise, and they did what they could in 2024 - if it wasn't for some brutal defensive injuries, the Lions likely would have won the NFC. Heading into the 2025 NFL Season, Campbell and Goff are the two steady forces inside that locker room and will be the primary leaders of this team in the future.

4. John Harbaugh - Lamar Jackson

This duo hasn't won multiple games in the postseason before, so the Harbaugh-Jackson duo do have a ceiling, but they are among the best in the NFL at showing up to work and taking care of business. Jackson has won two MVP awards and should have won a third in 2024.

At this point, the Ravens would rather fast-forward through the regular season, as they are always among the top teams in the league.

3. Sean McDermott - Josh Allen

Making two AFC Championship Games together, Sean McDermott and Josh Allen have yet to break through and make a Super Bowl. Many said that 2024 was 'their year,' but it obviously was not. I am not sure McDermott is good enough of a head coach to lead this team to a Super Bowl, so this duo could end up hitting a wall yet again in 2025.

However, you can't dispute what they have done for the Buffalo Bills franchise.

2. Sean McVay - Matthew Stafford

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl together in the 2021 NFL Season and are back again for their fifth year together. LA went 10-7 in 2024, won the NFC West, and appeared in the NFC Divisional Round.

There really isn't a lot to like about the McVay-Stafford duo, as both may finish their careers in the Hall of Fame.

1. Andy Reid - Patrick Mahomes

This really isn't a question - Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have won three Super Bowls together and have also added a ton of other accolades and records to their own resumes. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got throttled in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, which definitely threw them a ton of questions to answer in the offseason.

However, until further notice, Reid and Mahomes are the best head coach-quarterback duo in the NFL.