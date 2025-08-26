NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best NFC running backs ahead of 2025 season

8. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

James Conner might not be the most exciting running back in the NFL, but he’s boringly consistent, and delivers on a weekly basis. Conner has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Cardinals and four straight years with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and at least eight touchdowns. He’s been extremely effective there in Arizona and is fresh off of a career-best with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

7. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even as fun as Bucky Irving was to watch at Oregon, I don’t know that even his most optimistic supporters could have foreseen the impact he’d make on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie last season. Irving was 6th in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting with 1,514 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. On 254 total touches, Irving only fumbled the ball twice, and looks like he’s well beyond his years as a three-down back. The Bucs have a rising star on their hands and someone who could eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage if they continue to ramp up his involvement.

6. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams made a substantial financial investment in Kyren Williams this offseason after his second straight outstanding year for the team, proving himself to be a great fit in Sean McVay’s offense. Williams had 1,481 yards from scrimmage last season along with 15 touchdowns, bringing him up to 31 total touchdowns over the past two seasons. Even though his production took a bit of a step back on a per-touch basis this past season, Williams is still one of the most consistent backs in the NFC heading into the 2025 season.

5. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs being 5th on a list like this is indicative of just how insane the NFC is when it comes to the running back position. Jacobs had 16 touchdowns last year for the Green Bay Packers in his first year with the team, and bounced back to the All-Pro form we saw from him while he was with the Las Vegas Raiders. His 1,671 yards from scrimmage were the second-most he’s had in any season so far in his career, and the Packers obviously took the next step offensively last year with him in the lineup.