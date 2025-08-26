NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best NFC running backs ahead of 2025 season

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

The fact that Bijan Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per touch last year on 365 total touches is absolutely absurd. If the Falcons can get improvement from their defense this season, this is exactly the type of weapon who can help them close the gap on the Buccaneers in the NFC South. Robinson was highly touted coming out of Texas, and for good reason. He’s proven to be just as good, if not better, as people hoped he could be. He finished with 1,887 yards from scrimmage and a whopping 18 touchdowns last season.

3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Call me sentimental, but I still think Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic game-changers in the entire NFL. McCaffrey obviously has a lengthy injury history that is problematic, but he’s also got a history of producing, unlike just about everyone else as an offensive weapon. He had 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 touchdowns just two seasons ago, and if he’s fully healthy, we can only expect to see that video game-like production. Kyle Shanahan knows exactly how to use McCaffrey, and McCaffrey is on a different level than everyone else when he’s operating at full strength.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs was a shocking pick when the Lions took him early in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As much as everyone seemed to think they got that one wrong at the time, it looks like they were the only ones who were right. Gibbs has touched the ball 536 times so far as an NFL player and is averaging an outrageous 6.0 yards per touch. He had 1,929 yards from scrimmage last year despite the presence of David Montgomery within that Lions offense, along with 20 total touchdowns. He’s as elite as it gets.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

If the NFL MVP award weren’t just automatically a best quarterback contest, Saquon Barkley probably would have been the MVP last year. In another era of football, this guy would be revered as a football god. Barkley’s first year with the Philadelphia Eagles was equal parts dominant and cathartic as he not only showed the Giants what they were missing, but helped Philly win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. With a career-high 2,283 yards from scrimmage, Barkley had one of the most ridiculous seasons you’ll ever see from a running back.