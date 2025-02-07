The Chiefs and Eagles do not get to where they are without a ton of high-end players. Let's rank the best playing in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs and Eagles get us kicked off in Super Bowl LIX in a couple of days. It is the second time in three seasons that these two teams meet in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles are making their third SB appearance since 2017, and the Chiefs are making their third SB appearance in a row. Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, which would give them four since the 2019 NFL Season.

Even in a loss, the Chiefs are right in the middle of a dynasty. The Eagles, with a win, could slowly begin a dynasty of their own. Let's power-rank the best players in Super Bowl LIX.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best players for Super Bowl LIX

5. Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles

A six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Lane Johnson has been the Philadelphia Eagles' starting right tackle since being drafted back in 2013. He has missed a good bit of time during his career due to various injuries, but Johnson has been able to stay on the field, mostly, over the last four seasons, missing just nine games.

Johnson is probably a borderline Hall of Famer and did make the Pro Bowl and the second-team All-Pro squad in 2024. The former Oklahoma Sooner could be nearing the end of his NFL career, and it actually would not shock me if Lane Johnson did retire if the Eagles were able to win this game.

4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he retired right after the Super Bowl. The two-time NFL MVP has won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, and might end his career as the best QB of all time. I will say that over the last two seasons, Mahomes does not have the eye-popping passing numbers that he's had in previous years.

Perhaps much of that is due to the loss of Tyreek Hill? Well, the Chiefs clearly did not need Hill, as they have won two SBs in a row, and are looking to become the first team ever to win three Super bowls in a row. Mahomes is the main reason for that. He's already one of the greatest of all-time and will only add to his amazing resume with a victory in Super Bowl LIX.

3. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones has been one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the NFL for years now. He's now set to play in his fifth Super Bowl since 2019 and has made the Pro Bowl in each season since 2019. Jones did not have the high sack numbers in 2024, but sacks don't always tell the entire story.

2. Joe Thuney, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Thuney has played left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs on multiple occasions. The crazy thing with that is Thuney is a guard. The two-time All-Pro has won four Super Bowls and is building himself a Hall of Fame career right before our eyes.

I understand that it may not be the sexy option to rank offensive linemen in this list, but it is very much deserved. Thuney is argubaly the best OL in the entire NFL and someone who has held this Chiefs' offensive line together for years now.

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley broke the 2,000-yard mark in 2024 and could receive a ton of votes for the NFL MVP award. He's probably a lock to win the Offensive Player of the Year at least and is clearly the best player in the Super Bowl right now.

The Eagles' offense goes through Barkley, and he's not really been able to be stopped at all this year. If Philly hopes to win, they'll need their best player to take the game over at some point and rip off a few long runs. He is no. 1 in our player power rankings.