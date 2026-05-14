NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best QB/RB duos as the offseason rolls on

6. Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a very good quarterback, but isn't quite elite. He does have a solid track record of production, but the real star of the show is Christian McCaffrey, who can take on a huge load on the offense and eat up a ton of touches. McCaffrey had 1,202 rushing yards last year and added another 924 receiving yards.

The focal point of the San Francisco 49ers offense, this duo is No. 6 in our rankings.

5. Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

With Kenneth Walker III signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason, this new duo comes in at No. 5 in our power rankings. Patrick Mahomes is consistently a top-3 quarterback, and Walker does present a notable, high-floor upgrade to the running back room. Walker isn't a bell-cow, but he does have 1,000-yard ability, and Mahomes being such a dangerous passer should help Walker's production.

4. Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The reigning MVP comes in at No. 4 in our power rankings alongside Kyren Williams, who has rushed for at least 1,144 yards in three straight seasons. With Stafford still being at the top of his game, this duo was special in 2025.

Williams isn't necessarily an elite running back, but he does have a track record of production and does help the Los Angeles Rams offense become one of the best in the league.

3. Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Not only is Jared Goff one of the most prolific passers in the NFL, with 101 touchdown passes the past three seasons, but Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best, most productive running backs in the NFL. With dual-threat ability, Gibbs is a legitimate weapon, and Goff's high-end production has been present for the Detroit Lions for years now.

This duo is special.

2. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Finishing second in the NFL last year in rushing yards, Derrick Henry is still doing this at a high level. Lamar Jackson didn't have the best season, but we've seen Jackson play like the best quarterback in the NFL for years now, so what we saw in 2025 from the two-time MVP was clearly an outlier.

Jackson and Henry might honestly be the best rushing duo to ever play on a team in the history of the NFL. If the injury luck is just a bit better for this team, Baltimore is going to be a juggernaut in 2026.

1. Josh Allen and James Cook, Buffalo Bills

James Cook was the only running back who hit 1,600 yards in the 2025 season. He led the league in rushing, and along with Josh Allen, come in at No. 1 in our power rankings. This, right here, is the Buffalo Bills identity.

With a top-3 offensive line, a superstar quarterback who can also run the ball, and a bell-cow running back, Buffalo's offense is nearly unstoppable sometimes. Allen and Cook could continue this success in 2026 - there's no reason to believe that things won't still be prolific.