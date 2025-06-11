NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best QB/WR duos for the 2025 season

3. Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have been nothing short of an elite duo in the NFL. Lamb has made the Pro Bowl in four-straight seasons and already has 6,339 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in his first five years in the NFL, so he's on a torrid pace to start his career.

And obviously, most of these numbers come from the right hand of Dak Prescott. Across his career, CeeDee Lamb has a 102.8 passer rating when targeted, so he's as efficient as a receiver as they come and elevates his QBs.

2. Jared Goff-Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been in the NFL for four season and has made three Pro Bowls. He's got three-straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards and has never had fewer than five touchdowns in a season to begin his career. Across a 17-game season, St. Brown has averaged 111 receptions, 1,250 yards, and nine touchdowns.

He's got a 114.6 passer rating when targeted and does benefit from the elite arm of Jared Goff, who has totally revived his career with the Detroit Lions. It's hard to find a flaw with St. Brown and Goff as a duo. Those two have become two of the most important athletes in Detroit sports today. They are second in our QB/WR duo power rankings.

1. Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The very best duo in the NFL is Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. In 2024, Chase won the triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and through his first four years in the NFL, he's got four Pro Bowls and 5,425 receiving yards. He's also added 46 receiving touchdowns and 395 receptions.

Both Joe Burrow and Chase are top-3 at their respective positions, and both players are right in the middle of their prime years. In the 2024 NFL Season, Ja'Marr Chase had a 118.9 passer rating when targeted and has a 110.2 passer rating when targeted over his electric career thus far.

Did we get these QB/WR duo rankings correct for the 2025 NFL Season? What would you change?