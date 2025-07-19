NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best RB duos for the 2025 season

3. Saquon Barkley & AJ Dillon, Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Dillon missed all of the 2024 NFL Season, but he was a productive player during the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Over the last two seasons with Green Bay, Dillon amassed 1,812 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. He averages 4.1 yards per carry over his career and is honestly going to feast playing behind Saquon Barkley, who ran for over 2,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season.

With Barkley set to play in his age-28 season, there could be a decline coming, but the one-two punch of Barkley and Dillon is going to wear-down opposing defenses.

2. Bijan Robinson & Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are the no. 2 ranked RB duo in our rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. Robinson may be the best dual-threat RB in the NFL, breaking out in a big way with the Falcons in 2024. Robinson totaled 1,456 rushing yards and 431 receiving yards. Over his two-year career, Robinson has totaled 3,350 yards on offense with 23 touchdowns.

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 644 yards in 2024 with the Falcons. He's averaged 4.4 yards per carry over his career and did rush for 1,035 yards in his rookie season back in 2022. Allgeier could honestly be a RB1 on a few teams in the NFL, and with him entering the final year of his rookie deal, you have to wonder if Atlanta would consider trading him since a Bijan Robinson extension is surely in the works next offseason.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs & David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Unquestionably the best RB duo in the NFL, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery totaled over 2,100 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season. Both players averaged at least 4.2 yards per carry. Furthermore, Gibbs and Montgomery totaled 88 receptions as well.

Gibbs totaled 1,929 yards from scrimmage, and Montgomery totaled 1,116. This duo is the engine that makes the Detroit Lions offense go, and there is no indication they plan on letting up in 2025.