NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best Super Bowl teams since 2020

There have been six Super Bowls played since the start of the 2020 NFL Season. Let's rank those six Super Bowl winning teams as camps ramp up. With the rest of the NFL reporting to training camp, the start of the 2026 NFL Season is approaching.

Since we exited the 2010s, the 2020s have brought us some insane NFL season finishes. And as we approach the start of the 2026 season, we decided to look back on the previous years in a fun exercise. For our latest NFL power rankings, we're ranking every Super Bowl team since 2020.

For reference, here is how the Super Bowl winners have looked since the 2020 season:



2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021: Los Angeles Rams

2022: Kansas City Chiefs

2023: Kansas City Chiefs

2024: Philadelphia Eagles

2025: Seattle Seahawks

Four NFC teams and two AFC teams have won the last six Super Bowls. Let's rank these teams from 'worst' to best, simply using the entire teams' performances as the basis.

Power-ranking the best Super Bowl teams since the 2020 NFL Season

6. 2021 Los Angeles Rams

The 2021 Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in a close game over the Cincinnati Bengals. This version of the Rams was the first year of the Matthew Stafford era, but this Rams teams wasn't necessarily dominant. They ranked 7th in points scored and 15th in points allowed.

The Rams had also lost three games in a row at one point during the season and did have to play every round in the playoffs, winning the last three games of that season by three points eached. Obviously, there isn't such a thing as a 'bad' Super Bowl team, but others stick out as not being quite as good.

Stafford also led the NFL with 17 interceptions this year, too.

5. 2023 Kansas City Chiefs

The 2023 Kansas City Chiefs were just about the 'opposite' team, ranking 15th in points scored per game and 2nd in points allowed per game. This was the Chiefs second Super Bowl in a row, and in this one, they had knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

This Chiefs team endured a 2-4 stretch near the end of the 2023 season, falling to 9-6 at one point. Finishing with just 11 wins, the Chiefs this year weren't exactly the slam-dunk dominant Chiefs that we had gotten used to in prior seasons.

But hey, they won it all!