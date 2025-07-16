NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best supporting casts for the 2025 season

There are some teams with elite supporting casts. Let's rank the best in the league for the 2025 season.

This is definitely going to be a tough exercise. Many people use a team's supporting cast to also figure out how good a QB is - if a QB is performing well with a bad or below-average supporting cast, they might be viewed as better than a QB who is performing at a respectable level with a top-tier cast.

We considered the entirety of the offense for this exercise including offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, and running back. Let's get into our top supporting casts in the league for 2025.

Who has the best supporting cast in the NFL?

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an underrated group of players on offense. The offensive line is absolutely top-10 in the NFL, and the team might also have an elite RB on their hands in Bucky Irving. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka highlight what might be the best WR room in the NFL.

Cade Otton also had a very encouraging 2024 season and could have yet another great year in 2025. When you look at all of what the Buccaneers have on offense, it's hard to not love their setup for 2025. The biggest question is whether this team can finally take the next step in the post-Tom Brady era and perhaps have a deep playoff run.

The Los Angeles Rams signed Davante Adams in free agency to go along with Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, an elite offensive line on paper, and what is an incredibly deep TE room. Rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson is now in the picture, and he was a decent NFL Draft prospect.

All in all, the Los Angeles Rams have what it takes to go on the deep playoff run and perhaps squeeze another Super Bowl appearance out of the Matthew Stafford era. The Rams are fourth in our supporting cast power rankings.