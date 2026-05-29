NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the biggest threat to every NFC division winner

2. NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

I've put the Los Angeles Rams in the 2nd spot on this list for a couple of reasons. Of course, the Rams might be the best overall team in the NFL right now, but that doesn't mean they necessarily have the best chance of overtaking their own division crown.

The Seattle Seahawks are not only the reigning NFC West champions, but the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Rams have a huge task in front of them to not only take over this division from Seattle, but to also fend off a 49ers team that has another shot to hopefully stay healthy and make a run at this division themselves.

But the Rams are simply too good, on paper, to not be considered as one of the biggest threats in the entire league to take a division crown from last year's champion. It took 14 games to win this division last season, and that's something the Rams are obviously capable of doing themselves.

It's hard to spot a roster weakness for this team as we sit here in the middle of the NFL offseason.

1. NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It feels like the easiest division to "steal" in the 2026 season is going to be the NFC South. That feels true when you stack it up against not only the other NFC division races, but the AFC division races as well.

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South last year with a record of 8-9, and it took a collapse of epic proportions by the Buccaneers to help make it happen.

The Bucs were obviously a massive disappointment last season, but they have a lot of pieces in place to be able to make another run at the division again this year. And they addressed arguably their biggest roster need -- pass rush -- with one of the biggest steals of the entire 2026 NFL Draft: Rueben Bain.

The Bucs are set up for another run at it this season even without Mike Evans or Lavonte David. If Baker Mayfield can bounce back, they're going to. be able to coast through the season and win this division race.