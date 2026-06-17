NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best linebackers for 2026

4. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner had been a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro the past three seasons before an injury cut his 2025 regular season to just six games. Warner takes a bit of a hit in our power rankings due to the availability factor last year.

But let's be real, here - Warner is a future Hall of Famer and has been one of the best linebackers of this generation. He had played no fewer than 16 games in a season up until 2025. Warner can do it all - he holds up in coverage well, racks up a ton of tackles, and is stout against the run.

3. Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks

Ernest Jones IV played out of his mind in 2025. In 15 regular season games, Jones had five interceptions, seven passes defended, 126 total tackles, and four tackles for loss. He was a second-team All-Pro but somehow did not make the Pro Bowl.

Jones also more than held his own in coverage, allowing a 54 passer rating. It was clear that Jones was the straw that stirred Seattle's defensive drink. He brought an explosive element to the middle of the defense and clearly had the trust of Mike Macdonald, which says a lot.

2. Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

Maybe one of the most underrated players in the NFL, Jordyn Brooks started all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2025, finishing with 183 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

Brooks led the NFL in total tackles and solo tackles as well. He's not a very good coverage linebacker at all, but that's also never been a part of his game. Brooks is a true downhill, thumper-type of player and is simply excellent against the run and is consistently all over the field.

He was a first-team All-Pro this year and No. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions

No. 1 in our power rankings, Jack Campbell has gotten better each season of his career with the Detroit Lions. He's not missed a game through three years and was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2025.

Campbell finished with four passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five sacks, 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.

He wasn't great in coverage, allowing a 98.3 passer rating, but he did enjoy the best coverage season of his career and has gotten better in this regard in all three seasons. Despite Detroit struggling on defense in 2025, Campbell's presence was more than felt, and he's enjoyed consistent growth that could continue in 2026.