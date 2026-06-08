NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best offensive duos for 2026

9. Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Denver Broncos likely make the Super Bowl. It still seems like there are people out there who do not believe Nix is that good, but the success of the Broncos says otherwise.

Nix turned into the most clutch quarterback in the NFL, and he was able to do it despite having a below-average group of playmakers. With a dynamic weapon in Jaylen Waddle added to the mix, the already efficient Nix should see his numbers skyrocket in 2026.

This is a legitimate duo, as Waddle brings three 1,000-yard seasons to the Broncos. He's one of the fastest players in the NFL and should be able to take advantage of his matchups.

8. Drake Maye and AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Another new duo in the AFC, Drake Maye and AJ Brown come in at No. 8 in our power rankings. Maye finished second in the MVP voting in 2025, and while the New England Patriots did have an insanely easy schedule, what Maye did should not be swept under the rug.

Brown comes over after four-straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he wasn't insanely productive last year, Brown has been the most physically dominant receiver in the NFL for quite some time.

Maye and Brown are going to form an immediate connection. Both are, arguably, top-5 at what they do.

7. Dak Prescott and George Pickens (or CeeDee Lamb) , Dallas Cowboys

You could pick whichever receiver you want for this duo, and it would still rank this high. George Pickens did have a stronger season for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, but CeeDee Lamb has been Dak Prescott's favorite target for years now. Not only is Prescott an excellent passer from the pocket, but both Pickens and Lamb are insanely athletic receivers who are both No. 1-caliber.

We saw a glimpse of just how good the Cowboys offense could be when the two receivers were on the field in 2025. Prescott also deserves more credit here - he's been a high-end passer his entire career and is a wizard pre-snap.