NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best offensive duos for 2026

6. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Over the last four years, Derrick Henry has amassed 6,221 rushing yards and 58 total touchdowns. For many running backs that come through the NFL, those are career-long numbers. We're to the point with Henry where the all-time rushing record is in view.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, he continues to be among the most efficient running backs in the NFL, and he might be the best pure runner of this generation. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, just so happens to be the best dual-threat quarterback in NFL history.

While Jackson was banged-up in 2025, both he and Henry are top-3 at what they do when they're both playing at their peaks. The Ravens did miss the playoffs in 2025, but some better injury luck and a new coaching staff could put this team in the right direction.

5. Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs (or Amon-Ra St. Brown), Detroit Lions

Another 'either/or' duo, the Detroit Lions come in at No. 5 in our power rankings, as Jared Goff can be paired up wiith either Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jahmyr Gibbs, and be one of the best offensive duos in the NFL. While Goff is not a dual-threat player, he's been among the best pure pocket passers we have seen in quite some time.

He's thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes across the past four season. Both St. Brown and Gibbs are top-5 at what they do, but Gibbs being a running back could give him the edge here, as he's a threat on the ground and as a receiver.

St. Brown, though, continues to be among the most productive receivers in the NFL.

4. Josh Allen and James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and James Cook are No. 4 in our power rankings. Allen is one of the best dual-threat passers in NFL history, and it seems like James Cook gets better each year. Cook led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last year and then led the league in rushing yards this year.

Cook finished with 1,912 scrimmage yards in 2025, and Allen's ability as a prolific passer and as a runner has made him an elite threat and legitimate weapon for years now. It's hard to find a better duo than this, but we have a few ranked ahead of them.