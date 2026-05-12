NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best secondaries as offseason rolls on

3. Seattle Seahawks - Devon Witherspoon, Ty Okada, Julian Love, Josh Jobe, Nick Emmanwori

The Seattle Seahawks elite defense was the driving force in this team winning it all this year, and the secondary is a huge reason why the unit was so good. Losing Woolen in free agency was clearly something this team planned for, but on paper and based on 2025, it's hard to argue that Seattle's unit isn't among the best.

This unit has a perfect blend of everything you want - elite coverage, solid in run defense, and the presence of a big, physical safety in Nick Emmanwori.

2. Denver Broncos - Riley Moss, Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, Patrick Surtain, Ja'Quan McMillian

The Denver Broncos built their elite safety duo in free agency, but have drafted and developed at cornerback. This seems to be the winning method, as Denver's secondary has been among the best in the league for years now, but it does also help having the best defensive player in the NFL at cornerback in Patrick Surtain II.

Riley Moss is one of the better CB2s in the NFL given the amount of passes he has thrown his way, and slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian is a clever, frisky player wiith an affinity for the big play.

1. Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr., Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre

The most complete secondary in the NFL, even before adding Blankenship to the mix, is Houston. This unit was a takeaway machine in 2025, as all of Calen Bullock, Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre had four interceptions, and all four players had least least 10 passes defended, too.

The one issue that could stick out for the long-term with this group is being able to keep everyone, as the Texans may eventually have to make some tough decisions on who they would want to pay and continue paying, for example.

But foor the time being, it's clear that Houston's unit is the best and most talented in the league right now.