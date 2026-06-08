NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's most underrated quarterbacks for 2026

4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield has truly been one of the more prolfic passers in the NFL since arriving in Tampa Bay back in 2023. In three seasons, he's made two Pro Bowls, owns a 27-24 record, and has thrown 95 touchdowns against 37 interceptions.

As recently as 2024, Mayfield tossed 4,500 yards, completed 71.4 percent of his passes, and also threw for 41 yards. If Mayfield's name was Josh Allen, he surely would have won the MVP award.

While Mayfield isn't a special quarterback. he's averaging 32 touchdown passes per year since arriving in Tampa and has clearly found himself a home.

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix is definitely a quarterback that not many can agree on. Through two seasons, the Denver Broncos have won 24 of Nix's 34 regular season starts, while making the playoffs in both years.

While Nix has had to deal with subpar performances from his playmakers, adding Jaylen Waddle on offense should fix that.

Nix also turned into one of the more clutch quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025, and the Broncos we saw without Nix in the AFC Championship Game was a far cry from the team we saw with Nix under center.

2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

On paper in 2025, Trevor Lawrence was not that spectacular, but it really was a tale of two halves for the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.

Across the final six games of the regular season, not only did the Jaguars go 6-0, but Lawrence tossed 15 touchdowns against just one interception, for a stellar 113.2 passer rating.

He also added four rushing touchdowns during this stretch. Had Lawrence been able to sustain this play across a 17-game season, he would have been on pace for 4,533 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

Lawrence was playing out of his mind in 2025, and if the Jaguars even get 70 percent of that from Lawrence in 2026, the Jaguars are going to have an MVP candidate on their hands.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Is there a more underrated quarterback in the league than Jared Goff right now? Topping our power rankings, Goff continues to churn out insane seasons for the Detroit Lions. He's thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes four years in a row, has not missed a single start during that time, and has a 48-33-1 record during this stretch.

The Lions have not had a losing season with Goff under center, and his four-year totals are truly something:



48-33-1 record

67.9 percent completion

21,451 yards

149 touchdowns

47 interceptions

101.3 passer rating

He's averaging 33 touchdown passes per 17-game season in his Lions career, and is less than 400 yards away from 40,000 for his career.

Goff is only set to play in his age-32 season, as well, so he's still quite young forthe position and does play a game that is quite sustainable well into his 30s.

The one thing that goes against Goff is that he's not necessarily a 'highlight' player. He's not a dual-threat quarterback, so his more traditional style of play has actually hurt how he's viewed among the entire league.

It's not fair, but it's the truth. Goff is a lot better than you think and is our most underrated quarterback for 2026.