NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's top offenses for the 2026 season

7. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots ranked No. 2 in the NFL in 2025 in points per game, but this team also had an insanely easy schedule. It's worth wondering if a regression is on the table given that the schedule is tougher.

However, Drake Maye is a budding superstar, and Josh McDaniels is one of the best offensive coordinators in NFL history, so this unit is still lethal.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow simply has to stay healthy if the Cincinnati Bengals want to get back into the playoffs, and this is especially true now that the front office has overhauled the defense.

The Bengals offensive line really played well down the stretch last year, and the receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins could be the best in the league. Cincy's offense lands at No. 6 in our power rankings.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle's high-octane passing attack and suffocating defense landed the team a Super Bowl title in 2025. Sam Darnold did struggle turning the ball over, but Seattle ranked third in the league in points per game.

The Seahawks should continue to lean into thier strength - throwing the ball all over the place, and again field a top unit in 2026.

4. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo averaged just under 160 rushing yards per game in 2025, ranking first in the league. The Bills took a lot off the plate of Josh Allen, to be honest, and it paid off.

Sure, this team has struggled to get over the hump in the playoffs, but with the rushing attack being elite, and Allen himself being a huge weapon, Buffalo is again poised to field one of the league'st most efficient units.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were firing on all cylinders on offense in 2025. George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb as a duo is a nightmare for any defense, and former cast-off running back Javonte Williams suddenly emerged as a 1,000-yard player.

A complete unit from top to bottom, Dallas is third in our power rankings.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions can do it all on offense. Quarterback Jared Goff is underrated, frankly, and the dynamic backfield weapon, Jahmyr Gibbs, is arguably a top-5 offensive weapon in the league.

With an efficient passing and rushing attack, the Lions are able to hurt opposing defenses in multiple ways. Not to mention, the offensivel line is great, too.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams ranked first in total yards in 2025 and first in points. Matthew Stafford also won the MVP award and could have another elite year ready to roll before a future regression.

The Rams lost in the playoffs, not because of the offense, but because of a below-average secondary. Los Angeles will continue to have their way throwing the ball, and the run game kind of flies under the radar, but that unit is as solid as it gets in the league.

Los Angeles ranks No. 1.