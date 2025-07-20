NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the loaded AFC as training camp rolls on

8. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are no. 8 in our AFC power rankings, and while this may seem like a high ranking for the unproven Pats, I am admittedly making this ranking with a bit of projection for this team. In the offseason, New England hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach, revamped their offensive line, and also hired Josh McDaniels as their offensive coordinator.

McDaniels back to the Pats might be the move of the offseason, honestly. The Patriots are locked, loaded, and ready for a breakout season in 2025.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a ton of talent this offseason, but you get the sense that they did not really make all that much progress in the AFC. They still feel like a one-and-done team in the playoffs even with the additions of Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, Darius Slay, and Jalen Ramsey. This would be an all-time team if it was 2020...

Anyway, Pittsburgh could still be good enough to again sneak into the playoffs, so they come in at seventh in our AFC power rankings.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Did the Los Angeles Chargers get all that better this offseason? Mike Williams has already retired, and Najee Harris avoided a scare with an apparent Fourth of July accident. The Bolts went 11-6 in 2024 and got blown out in the first round of the playoffs, so you would have expected them to make some more bold moves, but they lost out on Evan Engram, as he signed with the Denver Broncos.

This offseason for the Chargers just feels incomplete in my eyes.

5. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are fifth in our AFC power rankings. The big changes this team made was along their offensive line, and if they made the right moves there, this team could propel to the top of the AFC and make a deep playoff run. For now, though, we will keep them just outside the 'big four.'