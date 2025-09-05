NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the most likely MVP candidates for 2025 season

There are a plethora of legitimate MVP candidates. We power ranked them as the regular season continues. The regular season began on Thursday with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, and it continues on Friday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The rest of the regular season for Week 1 occurs on Sunday and Monday. Before we get to the bulk of the games, we've power ranked the most likely MVP candidates.

There are some obvious names at the top, but who else could emerge during the 2025 season?

Power ranking the most likely MVP candidates for the 2025 NFL Season

6. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

This one might be a bit of a reach, but I am quite high on CJ Stroud for the 2025 NFL Season, as the Houston Texans did rebuild their WR room and did at least make an attempt to improve their OL. Sure, the Joe Mixon injury hurts, but Stroud himself is one of the best pocket passers in the NFL and could put everything together in a crucial year three.

5. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have someone special on their hands with Jayden Daniels. He's arguably an elite QB already and is the closest thing this league has to another Lamar Jackson. Daniels and the Commanders came within just one game of the Super Bowl last year and could make a run in 2025 if the stars align.

Some have predicted that the team is in for a regression, but with the Eagles set to endure a Super Bowl hangover, and the rest of the NFC East not really shaping up to be all that good, the Commanders may have a legitimate shot to winning the division, and that could be a huge part in Jayden Daniels winning the MVP.

4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

I guess it would be silly if we did not put Patrick Mahomes on this list somewhere. A two-time MVP and a three-time Super Bowl champion, Mahomes is well on his way to the Hall of Fame and has appeared in three Super Bowls in a row. Since the 2018 NFL Season, the first year he was a starter in the NFL, the Chiefs have missed the Super Bowl just two times, in 2018 and in 2021.

They've made it to the big game in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. If the Chiefs figured out something with their WR room this offseason, their passing attack will return to being an elite one, and that could bode well for Mahomes.