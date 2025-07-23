NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the muddy NFC as training camp rolls on

12. Seattle Seahawks

There's a lot of change happening for the Seattle Seahawks yet again this offseason. It's year two of the Mike Macdonald era, but it might as well be year one again with a new quarterback (Sam Darnold), a new offensive system (led by OC Klint Kubiak), and sadly no more DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks made a bunch of moves that carry a ton of risk this offseason, especially offensively. I don't blame them for resetting the clock at quarterback, but was the investment in Darnold worth it after just one solid season in Minnesota? Is that player here to stay? I would have liked it a lot better if they had re-signed Metcalf instead of trading him and swapping him out with Cooper Kupp.

11. Arizona Cardinals

If any team on this list is overrated, it's the Arizona Cardinals. I'm just a huge believer in what we've seen so far from Jonathan Gannon, and if he can get his guys to stay healthy, I think they've boosted that defense enough to win nine or 10 games this upcoming season.

Kyler Murray needs Marvin Harrison Jr. to break through this season, and if he can, that duo of Harrison and Trey McBride in the passing game is going to be so much fun. The Cardinals added Josh Sweat to their pass rush this offseason and he could be one of the biggest impact free agents in the entire league.

10. Chicago Bears

The Bears have done all the right things on paper once again this offseason. I'm not sure they should have extended general manager Ryan Poles before seeing any real progress on the field, but that's the situation we find ourselves in.

The Bears upgrading the offensive line, especially the moves to get Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman, loom large over this team's chances of playing spoiler in the NFC North and making a run in that division. The head coach hire of Ben Johnson was arguably the best in the league. If Johnson can maximize last year's #1 pick Caleb Williams, the Bears could have something special brewing this year.

9. San Francisco 49ers

At this point, I can't tell if everyone in the NFL world is way too low on the 49ers or if everyone is still way too high on them. Putting them as the 9th-best team in their own conference feels like a low blow, and it seems wrong. Maybe it will end up being exactly that.

Regardless, the 49ers have to prove a couple of things on the field before they start rising in these types of arbitrary rankings. They have to stay healthy, first and foremost. We need to see the impact of Robert Saleh's return on the defense and a group of very young players on that side of the ball.

There are still plenty of discouraging injuries going on with the 49ers but they are way more talented at the top of the roster than the 9th-best team in the conference.