NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the muddy NFC as training camp rolls on

4. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is poised to take the Green Bay Packers to the top of the NFC North this season. The Packers are going to look like a well-oiled machine offensively from the first week of the season, and if they can get a breakthrough year from Lukas Van Ness on the defensive front, that side of the ball is going to be cooking with peanut oil as well.

The cornerback position for the Packers is a major concern at this point with the decisions to move on from both Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander this offseason. They don't have the top-end talent or depth there whatsoever, but there is a ton of talent everywhere else on this roster.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with an injury right now to left tackle Tristan Wirfs, so there is trouble in paradise. With that in mind, the Bucs definitely have one of the most complete rosters in the entire NFC right now and a great combination of top-end talent as well as quality depth on both sides of the ball.

General manager Jason Licht has done a tremendous job in the post-Tom Brady era for the Bucs of not only reloading the roster, but putting together an elite collection of talent to open up another championship window for his team. The Bucs are going to be a tough out in the NFC this coming season unless Baker Mayfield regresses considerably.

2. Los Angeles Rams

If there's one thing I'm certain of for this coming season, it's that the Los Angeles Rams are going to be one of the most impressive all-around teams in the league.

Oddly enough, their struggle is similar to many of the other top teams in the NFC this coming season: They have a bad cornerback group. Good cornerback help seems hard to find in the NFL these days, and the Rams missed out on a reunion with Jalen Ramsey. This isn't a perfect roster, but there isn't such a thing in today's NFL. The Rams have as good of an outfit with outstanding coaching as you will find anywhere in the NFL.

Davante Adams coming aboard this offseason makes this team even more fascinating.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Yes, the Eagles are dealing with some tough losses this offseason, but it shouldn't affect their bottom line all that much. The Eagles have the chance to win 15 regular season games this season with the current group they've got, and it would take a series of devastating injuries to derail that.

Not that Philly is going to coast to another NFC title, because there are good teams in the conference, but I would almost be shocked if we couldn't already pencil them in for an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. And frankly, it would be surprising at this point if they weren't hosting.

The Eagles have so much talent on both sides of the ball, and a defense under Vic Fangio that is going to keep them in every single game, even if the offense falters.