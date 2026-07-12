NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 players for the 2026 season

4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Only 24 years old, Bijan Robinson has been in the NFL for just three seasons, but he has two Pro Bowls, a first-team All-Pro, and 5,648 scrimmage yards in his career. Robinson led the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025, and also added 11 touchdowns.

He's averaging 1,883 scrimmage yards across a 17-game season, having not missed a game and also having crossed the 1,450 rushing yard mark in each of the last two seasons. Robinson brings in all: size, explosiveness, speed, and elite production.

The Falcons have a generational player out of the backfield, and he could just now be entering the prime years of his NFL career.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The 2025 season was a special one for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He le the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, earning Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and Offensive Player of the Year honors, while also helping the Seattle Sehawks win the Super Bowl.

He did all of this as a 23-year-old, which might be the craziest stat of his from 2025. He's never missed a game and now has 3,551 yards through his three seasons in the NFL, totaling 2,923 yards across the past two seasons.

Seattle also boasted the 3rd-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, and much of that was due to JSN's production. Having a capable quarterback in Sam Darnold also obviously helps here.

2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

If not for an all-time great season by his new teammate, Stafford would have been the top player in our rankings. Stafford will 'settle' for No. 2 here, as he won the MVP award and played the best football of his NFL career.

The Rams sported the best scoring offense in the league in 2025, putting up 30.5 points per game. Stafford led all quarterbacks in yards with 4,707 and touchdowns with 46, tossing just eight interceptions in the process.

He was sacked just 23 times and had a stellar rating of 109.2. At this point, Stafford is closing in (or might already be at) a Hall of Fame career. I do believe another Super Bowl title would get him in for sure.

But with Stafford now entering his age-38 season, there isn't much time left for him to leave his mark.

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Los Angeles Rams

There are certain things that happen in the NFL where it's a "where were you when?" situation. Garrett's 2025 season was just that. He obviously won the Defensive Player of the Year award, made the Pro Bowl, and received first-team All-Pro honors.

Garrett set the single-seson record with 23 sacks, while also leading the league with 33 tackles for loss. He finished second with 39 quarterback hits. Through nine seasons, Garrett now has 125.5 sacks, 149 tackles for loss, and 239 quarterback hits, absolutely already a future Hall of Famer.

He turns 31 years old near the end of the 2026 regular season, so I suppose age could be a slight concern, but that does make it rather ideal that he got traded before it became too late. Given the situation that Garrett is entering with the Rams, he could have another All-World season in 2026, and we're also at a point where we may have to start talking about where he sits in terms of all-time greatness.