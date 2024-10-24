NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 QBs ahead of Week 8
8. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a gutty win on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Kyler Murray was obviously a big reason why. Going up against one of the league's best defenses, Murray pulled off a vintage performance, using both his arm and his legs to get the Cardinals to 3-4 on the season.
And in the NFC West right now, that is a massive step in the right direction.
Murray is now a couple of seasons removed from his major knee injury back in 2022, and he's playing at a high level as a dual threat. He's got 9 passing TDs this season (10th in the NFL in TD percentage) and another pair of rushing touchdowns.
7. Jayden Daniels, Commanders
Hopefully, we get the chance to see Jayden Daniels play in Week 8 as the Washington Commanders are set to take on #1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. The 2nd overall pick and former Heisman winner has got to be the odds-on favorite right now for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and there's even been some MVP talk for Daniels.
He's been so dynamic as a dual-threat but the Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have been putting him in great positions to succeed early on as a passer as well. At 75.6 percent, Daniels has the highest completion rate in the NFL right now.