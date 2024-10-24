NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 QBs ahead of Week 8
6. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
Well, the Buccaneers got a triple dose of horrendous news on Monday night. First of all, they got whooped at home by the Baltimore Ravens. They lost Mike Evans early in the game to a hamstring injury. Then they lost star receiver Chris Godwin in the waning minutes of the game to a season-ending knee injury.
Baker Mayfield has played so well since coming to the Bucs but he's obviously going to be severely tested as the season rolls along without his top two targets. Still, Mayfield leads the NFL right now in touchdown passes (18) and has the league's best "Success %" right now at 55.1.
Not having his best receivers out there is doing to be a setback, but we'll see more of what Baker is made of.
5. Jared Goff, Lions
Jared Goff has 15 incomplete passes over his last four games.
Is that even possible?
Goff not only has just 15 incomplete passes over his last four games, but he's got a game this season in which he not only didn't have a single incomplete pass but he actually caught a touchdown pass as well. Goff had just three incompletions in the Lions' most recent win and there's no question that he's playing about as well as any quarterback in the league right now.
The Lions have such great balance offensively and you can see how that benefits Goff every week. He doesn't need to throw 40 passes and he's accurate and efficient with what the Lions ask him to do.