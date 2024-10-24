NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 QBs ahead of Week 8
4. Joe Burrow, Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are slowly creeping back into the mix, and Joe Burrow is obviously the straw that stirs the drink.
Burrow has 14 touchdown passes compared to just two interceptions, and the Bengals have now won three of their last four games. Their only loss in the last four weeks was an overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens in which Burrow threw a whopping five touchdown passes and did everything he could to help his team beat one of the top powerhouses in the NFL right now.
There's no question about it -- Joe Burrow is one of those guys who can will his team to victory. They put themselves in a significant hole early this season so they've got a lot of work to do, but Burrow is playing at a high enough level that they should be in the mix all year long.
3. Jordan Love, Packers
There are a couple of amazing stats that really help paint the picture of who Jordan Love is as a player. Despite the fact that he's missed a couple of games this year due to injury, Love is still tied for second in the NFL with 15 touchdown passes. He's also tied with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew for the league lead with eight interceptions.
Love is a playmaker and a gunslinger, and he's willing to put the ball into harm's way because he's got the type of arm talent to make ridiculous throws.
And we've seen a number of those already this season. Love is going to continue putting the Packers in positions to win this season and he's one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league. Nobody has a higher touchdown percentage per throw than Love at 8.4 percent.