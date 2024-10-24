NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 QBs ahead of Week 8
2. Josh Allen, Bills
For so much of Josh Allen's career, the story has been Josh Allen giveth, Josh Allen taketh. Allen has not exactly been known as a shining example of taking care of the football, but this season has been a completely different story.
Allen has thrown 12 touchdown passes in the Bills's first seven games, and he hasn't thrown a single interception yet. He's also only taken nine sacks, and the Bills have arguably been upgraded significantly on offense despite the fact that they traded away Stefon Diggs in the offseason.
The way Allen has played this year has been awesome to see, and he's taken that next step as a player even though he was already an annual MVP candidate.
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
The way Lamar Jackson has been playing the last couple of seasons is stuff you really only used to dream of in your Madden franchise. Everybody wanted that ideal quarterback who could throw for an insane amount of yards while also having blazing speed and crushing the hopes of every defense with his legs.
Lamar Jackson is the create-a-player of today's game. He's such a dynamic weapon offensively and the Ravens are continually proving themselves to be one of the most well-oiled machines in the league. Nobody has been able to stop this Baltimore offense since the team started 0-2, and even in defeat, the Ravens have been good on that side of the ball.
They are the hottest team in the NFL right now thanks to Jackson, who looks like he is on his way to another MVP award.