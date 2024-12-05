NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks ahead of Week 14
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Maybe the MVP of the NFL this year, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are having an insane season in 2024. Allen's interception issue from 2023 has vanished, and he's thrown 20 touchdowns against just five picks in 2024. It's been the most productive year of his career in my opinion, and the Bills do feel like the best team in the AFC.
With them having beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, all the Bills would need is for them and the Chiefs to finish with the same record, and it's Buffalo who gets the top seed and the home-field advantage during the postseason.
I have been critical of Josh Allen at times, but as of now, the MVP award probably goes to him, and this does feel like the year that the Bills could make a Super Bowl run.
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Having the best year of his career, Lamar Jackson is taking care of the football at an insane rate this year. He's got just three games this year with a passer rating below 100, and he's thrown a touchdown pass in every single game this season. Jackson has 27 TDs on the year and a 116.3 passer rating, which leads the NFL.
Jackson also has 678 rushing yards against three rushing touchdowns. All in all, you would be hard-pressed to find a more deserving player of the MVP award, but there could be one person. Much like the top QB on this list, Jackson is dealing with a pretty iffy Ravens defense.
Baltimore is just 8-5 on the year, but with the way Lamar Jackson has played, you'd think that they'd have 10 wins at this point.
1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Guys, let's not overthink this. Joe Burrow is having an insane season; he's having the best season of his career by far, but won't make the playoffs. It's not Burrow and the offense to blame. Their defense cannot stop a nosebleed, and it's why the Bengals are 4-8 and have a virtually 0% chance of making the playoffs this year.
That does not mean Joe Burrow isn't playing well. He's got 30 touchdowns against just five interceptions on the year. He leads the NFL in passing yards, attempts and completions, passing touchdowns, and yards per game. Cincy has the 5th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL and the 31st-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.
Burrow is dealing, but isn't going to get the recognition because of how bad the defense has been.