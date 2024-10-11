NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks approaching Week 6
7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield has thrown 11 touchdown passes against just two interceptions this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-2, still very much a serious contender to win the NFC South, and have the 9th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL. This is a pretty good football team and a QB who has found his footing in Tampa Bay.
Can the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield again win the NFC South? They're biggest competition is clearly the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins.
6. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have won the close games this year and have not won pretty for the most part. To me, that's the part of a great team; being able to win the ugly, close games sets them up to be able to do the same thing in late December and January. I've long predicted Stroud and the Texans to win the Super Bowl this year and for the QB to capture the NFL MVP award, and Stroud at least has a good shot to win the MVP at this point.
The Houston Texans are 4-1 and feel poised to run away with the AFC South title for the second year in a row. If CJ Stroud can play just a hair better on paper, his MVP campaign will take off.
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have lost two games in a row, but Josh Allen has not thrown a single interception this year, which is impressive. The Bills don't look nearly as good after Week 5 as they did after the third game, but that could also be a huge issue with the entire team.
Their two losses have come against playoff teams in the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. They lost ugly to the Ravens and really botched the late-game scenarios against the Texans. Buffalo may end up winning the AFC East this year simply because no other team in that division is a serious threat.
4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
It's hard to rank Jayden Daniels any lower than this. He is playing some elite football, and not just by a rookie's standards. He's completing over 75% of his passes, which is a number that shouldn't be able to be reached, and the Washington Commanders are 4-1.
I am telling you right now; if the Commanders keep winning like this and Daniels keeps this up, he is a legitimate candidate to win the MVP award as a rookie.