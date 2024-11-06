NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks entering Week 10
It's hard to believe but it's already Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. The playoff picture isn't exactly taking complete shape at this point, but teams are certainly jockeying for position in the frame while others are clearly on the outside looking in. The same could be said of the 2024 NFL MVP race, which might be even closer to being decided at this point in time. The biggest stars in the NFL have been shining bright for so much of this season at the quarterback position, and we might have a tight race to the finish line for those MVP honors.
Specifically when it comes to the quarterback position, though, which players are playing the best around the league? Who is elevating their team the most? Who has played at the highest, most efficient level through the first nine weeks of the season?
We're ranking the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL in today's NFL Power Rankings (from worst to best), keeping in mind that this is a list based on how each guy has played so far and not just their overall track record.
NFL Power Rankings: Top 10 NFL quarterbacks heading into Week 10
10. Sam Darnold, Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have just done a fantastic job of supporting Sam Darnold this year. Darnold is still taking more sacks than most quarterbacks, but he's got 17 touchdown passes and the Vikings are continuing to win games. We'll see how the rest of this season plays out for that team in a tough division, but Darnold has been beyond anyone's wildest expectations at this point.
He's got seven interceptions and six fumbles, so ball security needs to tighten up a bit, but Darnold has played very well and is making big-time throws.
9. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Things were looking a bit rough at the beginning of the season for the Eagles, at least in terms of the standard we've come to expect from that team, but they've turned it around. Jalen Hurts is taking much better care of the football and has returned to being his dynamic self. He's currently 5th in the NFL with 18 total touchdowns and the Eagles are working toward taking the NFC East from the Commanders.
8. Kirk Cousins, Falcons
What's hilarious is that Kirk Cousins' numbers -- 17 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions -- are a mirror image of those Sam Darnold has been putting up this year for the Vikings. The biggest difference? Kirk has had to bring the Falcons back late in games and has orchestrated three game-winning drives. He's been clutch for Atlanta and a huge pickup for a team that is ready to compete in the NFC.
7. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Quietly, the Arizona Cardinals have crept up above .500 this season and Kyler Murray is obviously a massive reason why. Jonathan Gannon does a tremendous job coaching that team but Murray is a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands. He has the 6th-highest success rate of any passer in the NFL so far this season. He's also been clutch with three game-winning drives.
6. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Say what you want about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs but Mahomes continues to be the biggest cheat code in the NFL. The overall results may not be as gawdy as folks would expect from a player of his reputation, but Mahomes is still as clutch as ever. He delivers in the biggest moments, and he still does things no other quarterback can do. That doesn't mean he's playing the best of any QB in the NFL right now, but it doesn't mean anything about the Chiefs' Super Bowl chances. They remain unbeaten heading into Week 10.
5. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
You can't fault Baker Mayfield for the Buccaneers dropping below .500 against the Chiefs on Monday night. This man is putting the Buccaneers on his back. He would walk the plank for his teammates if he had to. Mayfield is throwing more passes than nearly any other QB in the league and he still has a completion rate over 71 percent and a touchdown percentage of 7.1, third-highest in the NFL.
4. Joe Burrow, Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are 4-5 at the time of this post being written, but Joe Burrow is on a heater. He just threw five touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Bengals are a clear threat in the AFC despite their record right now, all thanks to Burrow. He has the second-highest success rate per pass attempt of any QB in the NFL (behind only Baker Mayfield) and the third-highest QB rating in the league.
3. Jared Goff, Lions
Jared Goff deserves a ton of recognition and respect as the league leader in completion rate through nine weeks (just under 75 percent) and the second-highest QB rating in the NFL. Goff and the Lions' offense have been so efficient over the last month-plus that they've got more touchdowns than incompletions. He is looking like the best "point guard" in the NFL right now.
2. Josh Allen, Bills
Josh Allen is tracking for an MVP type of season right now if not for the #1 overall guy on this list. There is no doubt that Allen is playing better than we've ever seen before with the way he's making plays and taking care of the football. His 17-2 TD to INT ration would be the best of his NFL career by a mile if it holds up, and most importantly: The Bills are looking like a true threat to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Nobody is playing better football than Lamar Jackson in the NFL right now, regardless of position. He posted a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, the 3rd-ranked overall defense in the league going into the week (and one of the best pass defenses). Jackson is leading the NFL in QB rating, QBR, and he's second behind Baker Mayfield with 22 total touchdowns.
Jackson is going to win MVP again at this rate.