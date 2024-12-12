NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks entering Week 15
8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
We have talked about Jordan Love's interception problem a lot this year on our QB power rankings, but he could be turning a corner in that regard. Love and the Packers have been a very good team for about a year now, and if you go back to the 2023 NFL Season over the last 19 games Love has started, he's thrown 39 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a 103.9 rate.
He's taken just 22 sacks during that stretch and has thrown 4,874 yards. Most notably, the Packers are 13-6 across those last 19 games. The Packers are here, and while they may not be able to make a Super Bowl run this season, they're close, and we can all see that. The Detroit Lions are in a tier right above the Packers, so if they simply didn't exist, I would probably pick this team to make the Super Bowl this year.
Jordan Love has played a lot better in recent weeks in simply avoiding interceptions. Love has thrown five touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games, so there you go. He's been a very good, borderline elite QB for a while now and is no. 9 on our latest QB power rankings. Can he rise as the regular season goes on?
7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa has been on fire since returning from injury for the Miami Dolphins, but that injury may have put the Dolphins in too deep of a hole for them to dig out of. Tagovailoa is an interesting QB; he's been among the most efficient in the NFL for years now, but he hasn't really proven himself to be a top-shelf QB.
The Dolphins may need to put a very good roster around him to get the most out, and with him signing a long-term extension recently, the Dolphins are going to have to do a lot of heavy-lifting to ensure they get the most out of their QB, who also does have an injury problem that may not get better.