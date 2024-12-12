NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks entering Week 15
4. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Is it time to again lump Sam Darnold's name into the MVP conversation? He just threw five touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons. He's now got 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions on the season and is clearly playing the best football of his career. You just have to wonder what the Minnesota Vikings plan on doing with him if he keeps this up.
They're now 11-2 on the season and are just about guaranteed to make the postseason this year. It will be interesting to see if they can make a run with Darnold at QB, as this has never been the type of QB he's played like, but it does to show you just how important coaching is.
He's got a 108.1 passer rating and has thrown for 3,299 yards in 2024. The Vikings have the 9th-best scoring offense in the NFL in 2024 and are total juggernaut. Sam Darnold is a huge reason for that, period.
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Arguably the leader for the NFL MVP award, Josh Allen is playing the best football of his career in 2024, and may have said that this is the year that they make the Super Bowl run. It's clear that Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes this year and that the Bills are better than the Chiefs, but a lot of that goes out the window in the postseason.
Allen and the Bills took a pretty bad Week 14 loss against the LA Rams, which makes their quest for the top seed in the AFC very challenging, but that does not take away from how good Josh Allen has been this year.
He's thrown 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 2024. The 64.1% completion percentage is a bit lower than you'd like to see, but the Bills sport the 2nd-best scoring offense in the NFL this year. Josh Allen has been a superstar this year.