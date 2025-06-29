NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

90. Zach Tom, OT, Green Bay Packers

Zach Tom is the second Packers linemen on these top-100 rankings. Tom has turned into one of the better tackles in the NFL but isn't a household name. Perhaps that changes in the 2025 NFL Season?

89. Jaire Alexander, CB, Baltimore Ravens

Signing with the Baltimore Ravens, Jaire Alexander has struggled to stay consistently healthy but is among the best CBs in the NFL when he is on the field.

88. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans has never had less than 1,000 yards in a season, and he's been in the NFL since 2014. This is quite the career thus far, and Evans will end up in the Hall of Fame one day.

87. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving turned out to be one of the best rookies in the NFL, as he began to put things together on the ground for the Bucs down the stretch. Irving is surely going to have a huge share of the carries in 2025.

86. Erik McCoy, C, New Orleans Saints

Arguably the best center in the NFL, Erik McCoy deserves a spot on this list and is 86th in our player rankings. He's one of the lone bright spots on the New Orleans Saints for 2025.

85. Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills

The "Shnowman," Dion Dawkins is a top-tier left tackle and contributed to an elite Buffalo Bills offensive line in 2025.

84. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey isn't the most physically imposing wide receiver, but he quickly proved to be one of the better ones in the NFL in his rookie season. He'll be even more productive in 2025.

83. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Can Jordan Love take that next step into elite status in 2025? If he can, he'll shoot up these rankings by the time the next batch comes out in the following NFL offseason.

82. Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Hines-Allen has been one of the more 'good' players in the NFL for quite some time, and you probably forgot he existed until right now!

81. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

On paper, there truly might not be many better defenses in the NFL than what the Chicago Bears have. Jaylon Johnson is a huge reason for that.