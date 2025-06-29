NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

70. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

One of the better CBs in the NFL for a while now, Marlon Humphrey has been a consistent presences on the backend of the Baltimore Ravens defense for years now. He is 70th in our player rankings.

69. Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson is honestly on a Hall of Fame track and immediately became a household name back when he was drafted. Nelson is the best draft pick of the Chris Ballard era, and it isn't close.

68. Jessie Bates III, SAF, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons defense stunk in the 2024 NFL Season, but that does not mean Jessie Bates III isn't great. He's a do-it-all safety among the best in the league.

67. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix was on a 45 passing touchdown pace down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season. I truly believe Nix is a lot better than people think. The second-year QB seems to already be a top-10 quarterback in this league.

66. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Minnesota Vikings

Contributing to a top-tier offensive line, Christian Darrisaw is an excellent left tackle but has struggled to stay on the field in recent years.

65. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Denver Broncos

Nik Bonitto was inside the top-10 in sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season and also scored two defensive touchdowns, so he's an excellent player, period.

64. Landon Dickerson, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Landon Dickerson has been a top-tier guard for multiple years now and helped the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season.

63. Brian Branch, CB, Detroit Lions

A Swiss Army Knife in the Detroit Lions secondary, Brian Branch immediately established himself in the NFL as a top defensive back.

62. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

One of the best pure runners in the NFL, Josh Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers last offseason and is one of the few running backs who can take a massive load in the run game.

61. Kerby Joseph, SAF, Detroit Lions

Breaking out in a massive way in 2024, Kerby Joseph is yet another quality defensive back the Detroit Lions have on their roster. He's 61st in our player rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.