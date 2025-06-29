NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

60. Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr is probably set to explode in the 2025 NFL Season. He and CJ Stroud have been the two building blocks in the Houston Texans franchise being able to not skip a bit after the Deshaun Watson situation.

59. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

A borderline-elite quarterback, Jared Goff flirted with 4 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season and has really helped the Lions emerge as a contender in the NFC in 2025 and beyond.

58. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the NFL and is comfortably a top-100 player in the nFL. He's 58th in our player rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

57. Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez has a new running mate in Carlton Davis - the New England Patriots secondary could put the entire league on notice in 2025 and beyond.

56. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua has been a total gem of a draft pick for the Los Angeles Rams. Nacua has been among the most productive wide receivers in the NFL in his two-year NFL career.

55. Xavier McKinney, SAF, Packers

Xavier McKinney broke out with the Green Bay Packers in his first season with the team in 2024. You can probably guess that he previously played for the New York Giants. McKinney is an elite safety and is 55th in our player rankings.

54. Jared Verse, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

The stats weren't really there, but Jared Verse was a rookie in the 2024 NFL Season and, when you dig into it more, was among the more productive pass rushers in the league. He's a player to watch in 2025.

53. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

Quinnen Williams is a great defensive tackle, and to be fair to Joe Douglas, he did hit on quite a few players when he was with the team. Not only is Williams good against the run, but he can rush the passer at a high level.

52. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Another great pure runner, Jonathan Taylor is a great running back but has struggled with injuries during his NFL career. It does seem like the wheels may be falling off, as he has carried the ball a ton in the NFL and in college.

51. Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

An elite cornerback, Trent McDuffie is a great player, an All-Pro, and a two-time Super Bowl champion