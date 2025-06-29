NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

50. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

A mid-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Amon-Ra St. Brown is now an elite wide receiver and has become Jared Goff’s favorite target. He’s 50th in our player rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.33

49. Joe Thuney, OG, Chicago Bears

Joe Thuney was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason. Thuney is now on his third team and could get some Hall of Fame votes one day. He’s 49th in our rankings.

48. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Malik Nabers was insanely productive as a rookie, and it’s even more impressive considering the New York Giants had below-average QB play. Naber actually had a better statistical season than Marvin Harrison Jr, who went ahead of him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

47. Brian Thomas Jr, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr was another great rookie wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Season. With Travis Hunter in the mix, Thomas and the rookie could become the best WR duo in the league when 2025 is over.

46. Zack Baun, ILB, Philadelphia Eagles

Zack Baun broke out in a massive way with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL Season and obviously re-signed with the team. Baun moved to ILB, and the rest is history.

45. Rashawn Slater, LT, Los Angeles Chargers

You have to wonder when a contract extension is coming for Rashawn Slater? He’s an elite left tackle and has protected Justin Herbert on the Chargers for years now. Slater comes in at 45th in our player rankings.

44. Kyle Hamilton, SAF, Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton might be the most physically imposing defensive back in the NFL. He’s a part of a stacked Ravens secondary and is absolutely an elite player at his position.

43. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill will have himself a bust in Canton one day, and while his production dipped in 2024, Hill is still among the best receivers in the NFL.

42. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa is a Defensive Player of the Year and has absolutely started a nice runway to perhaps be a solid Hall of Famer candidate when his career is over.

41. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride is a phenomenal tight end for the Arizona Cardinals and has now found himself on a team set to breakout in the 2025 NFL Season. McBride also signed a contract extension this offseason.