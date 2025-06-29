NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

20. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson still does not have a deal from the Cincinnati Bengals, and it feels like he will indeed holdout of games if he does not get one.

19. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is an elite wide receiver and will now have George Pickens in the room with him. Lamb could have an insanely prolific year in the 2025 NFL Season.

18. Fred Warner, ILB, San Francisco 49ers

A future Hall of Famer at the position, Fred Warner is still playing at a high level for the San Francisco 49ers. He's 18th in our player power rankings.

17. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson was on an insane pace to begin the 2024 NFL Season. Let's hope that he gets back to his old form, as Hutchinson is an elite player and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

16. TJ Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

TJ Watt is wanting another contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seems to recognize that this could be last his last shot for another massive payday in the NFL.

15. Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey is the best center in the NFL and is able to get into the top-15 for our player power rankings. Humphrey has been one of the lone bright spots on the Chiefs OL.

14. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs is an excellent player and is now a left tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's already a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. Wirfs is 14th in our player rankings for 2025.

13. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Flirting with another 2,000-yard season in 2025, Derrick Henry seems to be getting better with age, which is just insane. Can he rush for another massive total in the 2025 NFL Season?

12. Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons is surely signing a massive extension soon with the Dallas Cowboys. He's right in his prime and is an elite pass rusher. Parsons is just outside the top-10 in our player rankings.

11. Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles

A future Hall of Famer, Lane Johnson has been in the NFL since 2013 and is the Eagles best OL. Johnson is 11th in our rankings and could honestly be ranked higher; he's just that good.