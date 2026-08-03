NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 20 MVP candidates for the 2026 season

12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has been the starter for the Green Bay Packers for the past three seasons, but he doesn't have any sort of individual accomplishment yet. With that being said, Love is clearly a dynamic player at the position and has all the elements to be a top quarterback in this league.

This simply could be a thing where Love finally breaks out and hits his stride in 2026. While some may argue he's done that, he's not played a full 17 games since the 2023 season. What I believe a legitimate breakout would be for Love would consist of staying on the field for every game and simply being dominant from Week 1 through Week 18.

11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has two top-10 MVP finishes in his career, believe it or not. He ended the 2025 season on a wickedly hot streak for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if that play can sustain itself through the 2026 season, Lawrence will win the MVP award.

On paper last year, he wasn't overwhelmingly good, but if you take a look at his final six regular season games, you'll see why his rather high on this list.

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix comes in at No. 10 in our MVP rankings. In the offseason, the Denver Broncos finally got Nix a legitimate weapon in Jaylen Waddle. With the wide receiver room complete, and other complementary additions coming on offense, along with an elite offensive line, Nix has all he'd need for an MVP season.

The defense is also top-3 in the NFL, so when you assess the entire group, it's hard to find a quarterback in a better overall personnel situation that Nix is in for 2026. He also emerged as the most clutch quarterback in the league last year and helped the Broncos tie for the best record in the NFL at 14-3.

9. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is in a similar boat. He also made major strides with his clutch gene and also was a more polished player in 2025, aside from the completion percentage. The Chicago Bears offense also ranked ninth in points scored per game, and it became clear rather early that Ben Johnson was cut out for this job. Another step in the right direction for Williams in 2026 could put him on the MVP radar.