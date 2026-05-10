NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

180. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Maybe one of the most complete tight ends in football, Tyler Warren lands at 180 in our power rankings.

179. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Perhaps sliding into a No. 1 WR role soon, DeVonta Smith is a crafty route-runner and a 'plus' player at the position.

178. Zach Frazier, OC, Pittsburgh Steelers

Zach Frazier might already be a top-5 center in the NFL and is one of many young offensive linemen Pittsburgh has recently drafted.

177. Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson had 889 yards on 77 receptions. That type of production from a tight end is ideal and lands him at 177 in our rankings.

176. Nick Bolton, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Not offering much in coverage, Nick Bolton is otherwise a very good linebacker, finishing with 154 tackles in 2025.

175. Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Parker Washington was a frisky breakout stud for Jacksonville in 2025, helping this offense hit its stride near the end of the season.

174. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is a rugged runner and one of the best pure runners in the NFL. He's been a productive player his entire career.

173. Mac Jones, QB, San Francisco 49ers



Mac Jones filled in quite nicely for the injured Brock Purdy in 2025 for San Francisco.

172. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Breece Hall just inked a huge deal with New York and is one of the better dual-threat running backs in the NFL.

171. Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

An underrated receiver, Michael Wilson had 1,006 yards for Arizona in 2025.

170. Eddy Pineiro, K, San Francisco 49ers

One of the best kickers in the NFL this past season, we simply have to recognize how good Eddy Pinerio was. He's not the only kicker in our rankings.

169. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

A down year for Saquon Barkley really makes you wonder if a decline is coming, but he's still very effective overall.

168. Jonah Jackson, OG, Chicago Bears

Jonah Jackson has played extremely reliable football for Chicago and played in all 17 games after playing in just four in 2024.

167. Coby Bryant, SAF, Chicago Bears

Coby Bryant signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency after a breakout season with Seattle in 2025. He's one one of numerous safeties in our rankings.

166. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

Carson Schwesinger might already be one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL after a Defensive Rookie of the Year season.

165. Bryan Cook, SAF, Cincinnati Bengals

A steady, reliable starter, Bryan Cook signed with Cincinnati this offseason and may not have the highest floor as a player, but he's consistent.

164. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

A career year for Bryce Young in 2025, he finished with 23 passing touchdowns and led the Carolina Panthers to an NFC South title.

163. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson has dealt with below-average quarterback play for years with the Jets, but he produces year after year.

162. Frankie Luvu, LB, Washington Commanders

Frankie Luvu is a steady starter at linebacker and has notable pass-rush upside at the position.

161. Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills

Another elite returner in the NFL, Ray Davis lands at 161 in our rankings.