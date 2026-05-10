NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

160. Travis Etienne, RB, New Orleans Saints

Yet another 1,000-yard rushing season, Travis Etienne signed a four-year deal with the Saints in 2026 and is a dual-threat weapon.

159. Antonio Johnson, SAF, Jacksonville Jaguars

A former fifth-round pick, Antonio Johnson had five interceptions and 107 interception return yards in a breakout campaign for Jacksonville in 2025.

158. David Edwards, OG, Buffalo Bills

An above-average guard, David Edwards signed with New Orleans after a successful stint with Buffalo.

157. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

A 13-sack season lands Tuli Tuipulotu at 157 in our power rankings, and he isn't yet 24 years old, either.

156. Xavier Watts, SAF, Atlanta Falcons

Xavier Watts' incredible rookie season gets him just outside the top-150 in our player power rankings. The Atlanta secondary is in great hands.

155. Cedric Gray, LB, Tennessee Titans

Cedric Gray really broke out for Tennessee in 2025 and could be primed for a career year with Robert Saleh now running the show.

154. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Arguably still the league's most complete tight end, injuries have truly derail what may have otherwise been a slam-dunk Hall of Fame career.

153. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Denver Broncos

Arguably the best return man in the NFL, Marvin Mims Jr. also makes the most of his opportunities on the Denver offense.

152. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Tennessee Titans

A 1,000-yard season led Wan'Dale Robinson to follow Brian Daboll to Tennessee this offseason.

151. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Regressing the past two seasons, CJ Stroud is a rather average quarterback, but he does have an ability to be a prolific passer.

150. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

A down year in 2025, Dexter Lawrence is still one of the more physically imposing defensive players in the league and is going to elevate this Cincinnati defense big-time.

149. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart is already a notable dual-threat passer, and the foundation is set for him for a breakout campaign in 2026.

148. Brandon Jones, SAF, Denver Broncos

Brandon Jones is great near the line of scrimmage and can also hold up well in coverage. He's 148 in our player power rankings.

147. Laiatu Latu, DE, Indianapolis Colts

A bit of a breakout season in 2025 for Indianapolis, Laiatu Latu's production skyrocketed in 2025 after what was still a solid rookie campaign.

146. Damien Lewis, OG, Carolina Panthers

A reliable, rock-solid guard, Damien Lewis has helped the Carolina offensive line emerge as one of the better units in the NFL.

145. Andrew Van Ginkel, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings

A quality pass-rusher who did see Jonathan Greenard leave via trade, Andrew Van Ginkel is also a flat-out playmaker for Minnesota.

144. Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn has been able to stay on the field after early-career injury concerns. He's sticky in coverage and has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.

143. Jesse Bates III, SAF, Atlanta Falcons

A do-it-all safety who has also played for Cincinnati, Jessie Bates III continues to be one of the best at his position.

142. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seattle Seahawks

A speedster and elite returner with legitimate receiver upside, Rashid Shaheed lands at 142 and helped Seattle win the Super Bowl this year.

141. Jordan Stout, P, New York Giants

One of the best punters in the NFL, Jordan Stout's special team's ability is 100 percent worthy of landing on our rankings.