NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

140. Trey Smith, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite playing in just 12 games in 2025, Trey Smith has been one of the better guards in the league ever since he entered the NFL, really.

139. Poona Ford, DT, Los Angeles Rams

One of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the NFL, Poona Ford lands at 139 in our player power rankings.

138. Calen Bullock, SAF, Houston Texans

One of about 28 good Houston defensive backs, Calen Bullock is the glue that holds the Texans' secondary together.

137. Trent McDuffie, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Traded to Los Angeles this offseason, Trent McDuffie has been a stellar coverage corner his entire career.

136. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

A true "X" receiver in every sense of the world, Tee Higgins is 136th in our rankings and has struggled to stay on the field, but he's always productive when he does remain healthy.

135. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Taking a hit after a historic rookie season, Brock Bowers is still an elite receiving threat, but he does kind of have to recalibrate and put 2025 behind him for 2026.

134. Derwin James, SAF, Los Angeles Chargers

One of the hardest-hitting defensive backs in the NFL, Derwin James keeps performing at a high level for the Chargers.

133. Peter Skoronski, OG, Tennessee Titans

Perhaps not a household name, Peter Skoronski is a great guard and figures to be a long-term presence along the Tennessee offensive line.

132. Nick Emmanwori, SAF, Seattle Seahawks

Coming in at No. 132 after a stellar rookie season, Nick Emmanwori is another hard-hitting safety and is surely expected to take an even bigger role on the Seattle defense for 2026.

131. Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Emerging as one of the better right tackles in the NFL, Colton McKivitz had a great season for San Francisco in 2025 and lands at 131 in our rankings.

130. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle is one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL but hasn't hit 1,000 yards since the 2023 season.

129. Cam Jordan, EDGE, Free Agent

Still productive even as he approaches 40 years old, Cam Jordan may prefer to wait it out a bit longer and sign with a contender later this year.

128. Jamel Dean, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the best, most consistent cornerbacks in coverage, Jamel Dean takes the 128th spot in our rankings.

127. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Not exactly the most physically imposing player, Kyren Williams churns out 1,000-yard seasons for the Rams.

126. Tanor Bortolini, OC, Indianapolis Colts

Tanor Bortolini is one of multiple Colts' offensive linemen on our rankings. He's turned into one of the best centers in the NFL.

125. D’Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears

Another above-average, dual-threat running back, D'Andre Swift has been producing in this league for quite some time.

124. Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey has one of the biggest legs, perhaps in NFL history. He's also now the highest-paid kicker in the history of the league, too.

123. Javonte Williams, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams' first 1,000-rushing season in 2025 earned him an extension and gets him on our top-200 player list.

122. Nahshon Wright, CB, New York Jets

A legitimate, elite ball-hawk in 2025, Nahshon Wright was actually not able to land a multi-year deal in free agency.

121. Travis Jones, DT, Baltimore Ravens

Yet another underrated player, Travis Jones has been an elite run-stopper for Baltimore.