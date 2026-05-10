NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

120. Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

119. Bobby Wagner, LB, Free Agent

118. Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

117. Josh Sweat, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

116. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

115. Jalen Ramsey, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers

114. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

113. Greg Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills

112. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

111. Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans

110. DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

109. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Indianapolis Colts

108. Alaric Jackson, OT, Los Angeles Rams

107. Ka’imi Fairbarin, K, Houston Texans

106. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

105. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

104. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

103. Talanoa Hufanga, SAF, Denver Broncos

102. Kevin Dotson, OG, Los Angeles Rams

101. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Finishing out the players who just missed the cut for the top-100, we see a pair of quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield, who are both closer to average than above-average. Other players like Greg Rousseau and Azeez Al-Shaair, for example, are 'plus' starters at their respective positions.

A pair of Broncos players in Courtland Sutton and Talanoa Hufanga make an appearance as well. Sutton is a quality "X" receiver who now gets to play alongside Waddle, and Hufanga put the injury concerns behind him, playing in every game for Denver in the 2025 season.

And at 102 and 101, we also have a pair of Rams' players in Kevin Dotson, a quality guard, and Davante Adams, a future Hall of Fame receiver who is a touchdown magnet. Adams was a perfect WR2 for the Rams' offense in 2025. Given how many quality players this league has, it's honestly a bit of a challenge figuring out who should be in the top-100, and that's where the true best of the best shine.

Let's begin the second half of our top-200 player power rankings. Which players from the first 100 have stood out the most?