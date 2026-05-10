NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

120. Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119. Bobby Wagner, LB, Free Agent
118. Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers
117. Josh Sweat, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals
116. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
115. Jalen Ramsey, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers
114. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113. Greg Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills
112. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts
111. Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans
110. DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
109. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Indianapolis Colts
108. Alaric Jackson, OT, Los Angeles Rams
107. Ka’imi Fairbarin, K, Houston Texans
106. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
105. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
104. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
103. Talanoa Hufanga, SAF, Denver Broncos
102. Kevin Dotson, OG, Los Angeles Rams
101. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Finishing out the players who just missed the cut for the top-100, we see a pair of quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield, who are both closer to average than above-average. Other players like Greg Rousseau and Azeez Al-Shaair, for example, are 'plus' starters at their respective positions.
A pair of Broncos players in Courtland Sutton and Talanoa Hufanga make an appearance as well. Sutton is a quality "X" receiver who now gets to play alongside Waddle, and Hufanga put the injury concerns behind him, playing in every game for Denver in the 2025 season.
And at 102 and 101, we also have a pair of Rams' players in Kevin Dotson, a quality guard, and Davante Adams, a future Hall of Fame receiver who is a touchdown magnet. Adams was a perfect WR2 for the Rams' offense in 2025. Given how many quality players this league has, it's honestly a bit of a challenge figuring out who should be in the top-100, and that's where the true best of the best shine.
Let's begin the second half of our top-200 player power rankings. Which players from the first 100 have stood out the most?
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