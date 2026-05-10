NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

100. Will Reichard, K, Minnesota Vikings

An All-Pro in 2025, Will Reichard was an outstanding kicker and absolutely deserves to be a top-100 player.

99. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

A downfield threat and as fast as can be, Jameson Willias is one of two Lions’ receivers in our rankings.

98. Xavier McKinney, SAF, Green Bay Packers

Xavier McKinney fills up the stat sheet year after year and has been a borderline-elite player for multiple seasons now.

97. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

One of the more perfectly ‘good’ players in the NFL, Brock Purdy has always handled his business, but he did miss some time in 2025.

96. TJ Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Clearly on the decline, TJ Watt is still one of the better pass-rushers in the NFL, but the age is beginning to become a notable concern.

95. Demario Davis, LB, New York Jets

Age doesn’t seem to impact Demario Davis as much. He’s returned to the Jets and clearly still has another strong year, at least, on the table.

94. AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Likely getting traded this offseason, AJ Brown is hitting the 10,000-yard mark in the near future and could do it with a certain team in the AFC…

93. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Maybe not quite as fast as he was earlier in his career, Roquan Smith is still one of the more well-rounded linebackers in the NFL.

92. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Running his way to a Super Bowl title in 2025 and a massive free agent deal, Kenneth Walker III lands at No. 92 in our rankings.

91. Budda Baker, SAF, Arizona Cardinals

The long-time Arizona safety is still exceptional at what he does and thrives near the line of scrimmage.

90. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Missing some time in the regular season, CeeDee Lamb still hit the 1,000-yard mark and is an explosive, elite player.

89. Mike Jackson, CB, Carolina Panthers

A career year for Mike Jackson in 2025 with the Panthers, he manages to get inside the top-90. Jackson had four interceptions this past season.

88. Ja’Quan McMillian, CB, Denver Broncos

One of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL and someone with a big-play mindset, Ja’Quan McMillian is a defensive back that any team would love to employ.

87. DeMarcus Lawrence, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks

Still producing in the NFL, DeMarcus Lawrence is one of many Seahawks’ players littered in our player power rankings.

86. Devin Bush, LB, Chicago Bears

Having a career year in 2025 for Cleveland, Devin Bush signed a deal with the Chicago Bears and still has some youth on his side.

85. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan is a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in this league and could be even more productive than his stellar rookie season in 2025.

84. Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Hines-Allen has never been a truly elite player, but he brings a steady level of production to the Jacksonville defensive line.

83. Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Having an outstanding rookie season, Colston Loveland was a strong receiving option for the Bears, and he also offered upside as a blocker.

82. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers is undersized, but that hasn’t impacted his ability to be Lamar Jackson’s favorite target for Baltimore.

81. Jared Verse, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

Jared Verse had 27 quarterback hits in 2025 for the Rams and has been a notable pass-rusher in his two years in the league so far.