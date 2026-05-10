NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

80. Lane Johnson, RT, Philadelphia Eagles

It was another year with injuries for Lane Johnson. Still a future Hall of Famer, Johnson has missed a ton of games over the years but is still elite, even today.

79. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

A quarterback who has always been productive but tends to crumble in the playoffs, Justin Herbert is a special player physically, but the intangibles aren’t special.

78. Jalen Pitre, SAF, Houston Texans

One of the more versatile defensive backs in the NFL, Pitre joins a slew of other Houston defensive backs in our top-200 ranking.

77. Kevin Byard, SAF, New England Patriots

Kevin Byard had seven interceptions in 2025 and was a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro, signing a deal with New England this offseason.

76. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

Consistently a top-5 tackle in the NFL, Jordan Mailata has been the blindside protector for Philly for years now and continues to churn out great seasons.

75. Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Yet another Eagle here, Zack Baun has found a home in the middle of Vic Fangio’s defense and is a top-flight inside linebacker.

74. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones might not be quite as good as he was earlier in his career, but Jones is still a top-7 defensive tackle and a marvelous interior pass rush threat.

73. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

A legitimate No.1-caliber, “X” receiver, Nico Collins really elevates that entire Houston offense, as this unit is mediocre when Collins isn’t in the game.

72. Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

One of the very best cornerbacks in the NFL, Christian Gonzalez has the size, speed, and coverage ability to hang with the best wide receivers.

71. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Now on the wrong side of 30, Derrick Henry is running like he’s still 27 years old and may run all the way to the Hall of Fame one day.

70. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has all the physical gifts you could ask for, but he and the Packers have been treading in ‘good not great’ waters for years now.

69. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Another ready-made, “X” receiver, Drake London is going to make life very easy for Tua Tagovailoa, if he’s indeed the team’s starting passer.

68. Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants

Struggling with injuries throughout his career, Andrew Thomas has still been able to cement himself as a top tackle in the league despite not consistently staying on the field.

67. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Houston Texans

Playing opposite Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter has 27 passes defended in just two years in the NFL.

66. Kobie Turner, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Another stellar player along the Los Angeles’ defensive line, Kobie Turner, is right in the heart of the Rams’ defense and brings pass-rush and run-stopping upside.

65. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Turning into one of the more clutch quarterbacks in the NFL, Caleb Williams has also kept the ball out of harm’s way in his first two seasons.

64. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

One of the many Ohio State wide receivers who has produced in the NFL, Chris Olave has crossed the 1,000-yard mark in three of four NFL seasons.

63. Byron Young, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

Another elite defensive lineman from the Rams, Byron Young hit 12 sacks this year and has not missed a game in the NFL.

62. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Sauce Gardner is a top-3 cornerback in the NFL, but did get traded by the Jets during the season in a majorly shocking move.

61. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite being old, Cameron Heyward has been a steady interior presence in Pittsburgh for more than a decade.