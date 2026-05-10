NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

60. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

A special cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell oddly does not have an interception in the regular season, but already has four in the playoffs.

59. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins

An elite inside linebacker who is simply all over the football field, Jordyn Brooks is one of the lone bright spots of the Dolphins defense.

58. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

A true unicorn at the position, Kyle Pitts lands inside the top-60 after a bounce-back season.

57. Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Las Vegas Raiders

Making more money than many tackles, Tyler Linderbaum blew away the center market with a huge three-year deal from Las Vegas.

56. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of Las Vegas, Maxx Crosby is one of the more relentless players we’ve seen in the NFL in quite some time, and he’s darn good as well.

55. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

Turning into one of the more clutch quarterbacks in the league, Bo Nix improves his standing and creeps closer to being a top-50 player.

54. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Yet another Philly defensive back Cooper DeJean can really play all over the secondary and is going to have a long, productive NFL career.

53. Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears

Helping shore up the Chicago offensive line this year, Darnell Wright is a mountain of a right tackle and helped cut Williams’ sack total down by over 40 from 2024 into 2025.

52. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans

After a shaky beginning in the NFL, Stingley has since found his groove and is the best defensive back in a loaded Houston secondary.

51. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

A year highlighted by inconsistencies and injuries. Lamar Jackson is still one of the very best quarterbacks and players in the NFL.

50. Quinnen Williams, DT, Dallas Cowboys

Coming over in a trade from the Jets, Quinnen Williams has been a strong run-stopper and pass-rush presence along the interior.

49. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence ended the 2025 season as an MVP candidate, so it’s only fair he’s high up in our rankings.

48. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Truly playing well on a bad team in 2025, Jeffery Simmons now suddenly finds himself on a revamped defense led by a brand-new head coach

47. Aaron Brewer, OC, Miami Dolphins

Undersized even for a center, Aaron Brewer has flown under the radar as being one of the best at his position. It’s been that way for years now, too.

46. Kyle Hamilton, SAF, Baltimore Ravens

Maybe the best safety in the league and quite the versatile player and defensive back, Kyle Hamilton is now a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

45. Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Denver Broncos

Nik Bonitto’s first step might be the fastest in the NFL. He’s had a stellar past two seasons, talling nearly 30 sacks and over 50 quarterback hits.

44. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Continually among the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL, Dak Prescott saw a great season wasted away in 2025 due to a bottom-tier defense.

43. Brian Burns, EDGE, New York Giants

Finishing with 16.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hits, Brian Burns had the best season of his NFL career and earned his third Pro Bowl nod.

42. Milton Williams, DT, New England Patriots

Signing from the Eagles last offseason, Milton Williams’ impact on the game really goes beyond the stat sheet. He played in 12 games in the regular season but helped anchor one of the league’s best units.

41. Ernest Jones IV, LB, Seattle Seahawks

In 15 games, Ernest Jones IV had five interceptions, seven passes defended, and 126 total tackles, helping Seattle win the Super Bowl in a career year.