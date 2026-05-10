NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

40. Leonard Williams, DT, Seattle Seahawks

In the league since 2015, Leonard “Big Cat” Williams still produces big-time numbers, helping anchor the Seattle defensive line.

39. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom has been one of the best guards in the NFL for quite some time and is inside the top-40.

38. Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts

A future Hall of Famer, Quenton Nelson has been so good in his career that we all kind of just assume that he’ll be a Pro Bowl, All-Pro-caliber player each season.

37. Micah Parsons, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Tearing his ACL in 2025, Micah Parsons still had a great debut season for the Packers and is right in the middle of his prime.

36. Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins and the Buffalo offensive line are outstanding, and Dawkins keeps racking up great seasons and Pro Bowl nods.

35. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

A high-end, high-volume passer, Sam Darnold has won 28 regular season games since 2024 and is now a Super Bowl champion.

34 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

A dynamic weapon as a runner and pass-catcher, Jahmyr Gibbs may soon become the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

33. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Struggling to stay on the field in recent years, Joe Burrow is truly a top-3 quarterback when he’s not nursing an injury.

32. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

A future Hall of Famer, Trent Williams has been a top-3 left tackle for nearly all of his storied NFL career.

31. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Arguably an all-time great, Patrick Mahomes’ statistical production has taken a hit in recent years, but it’s hard not to still give him a great ranking.

30. Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans

Consistently one of the better pass-rushers in the NFL for years now, Danielle Hunter has honestly flown under the radar dating back to his days with the Minnesota Vikings, but he’s been productive year after year.

29. Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency after a breakout season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. He’s quickly turned into one of the best linebackers in the NFL and cracks the top-30 in our player rankings.

28. De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

One of the more fun, explosive players in the NFL, De’Von Achane is an elite threat as a runner and a pass-catcher. Achane earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2025 and is in line for a huge extension from Miami, or another team if a trade happens.

27. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson is one of the best rushers in the NFL and did play in all 17 games for the Lions, coming off that major knee injury he suffered in 2024. Hutchinson finished with a career-best 14.5 sacks and 35 quarterback hits.

26. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, Patrick Surtain II was still elite for the Broncos in 2025. He’s the glue that holds this defense together.

25. Joe Thuney, OG, Chicago Bears

The winner of the NFL’s first Protector of the Year, Joe Thuney is now on his third team but continues to stack insane seasons, with a future bust in Canton waiting for him one day.

24. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite playing in just 12 games in 2025, Tristan Wirfs still makes an appearance in our power rankings. He’s been a top-3 tackle in the NFL for years now and did earn a Pro Bowl in 2025.

23. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens had the best season of his career, and with solid quarterback play, flirted with 1,500 yards. Pickens was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in a breakout season in 2025.

22. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, comes in at No. 22 in our power rankings. He actually wasn’t asked to do a whole lot this past season because of how good the run game was, but this is still Josh Allen we’re talking about here…

21. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Despite dealing with bad quarterback play in 2025, Justin Jefferson was still able to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. Jefferson is on a Hall of Fame pace and may get back to his highly-productive ways with Kyler Murray in the picture.