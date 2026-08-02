NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top offensive lines for the 2026 season

5. Chicago Bears (Jones, Thuney, Bradbury, Jackson, Wright)

The Chicago Bears saw the shocking retirement of Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman this past offseason, which was less than ideal, but they were able to get Garrett Bradbury in the building, and he actually had a strong year with the New England Patriots in 2025.

This offensive line should again be one of the best in the league, as even the uncertain left tackle spot could still be in good hands with Braxton Jones, but with Ben Johnson in as the head coach, I could see the Bears eventually signing former Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker, as he's played for Johnson and would realistically be a logical fit if the Bears needed an upgrade.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Mailata, Dickerson, Jurgens, Steen, Johnson)

Philadelphia is no stranger to a top offensive line list. They come in at No. 4 in our power rankings, but yes, this unit, and the entire offense, had a down year in 2025. That doesn't mean things can't bounce back in 2026, as the sheer talent is there. The Eagles sport a future Hall of Famer at tight tackle in Lane Johnson, and also have an above-average guard in Landon Dickerson, and an elite left tackle in Jordan Mailata.

The offensive line has largely been an identity of the Eagles since the former days of Jason Peters, Jason Kelce, and Johnson.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Wirfs, Bredeson, Barton, Mauch, Goedeke)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't won a ton of games in recent years, but the offensive line has been a huge investment. GM Jason Licht has not only been one of the best drafting GMs in the NFL for years now, but he's also assembled one of the best offensive lines in the league. With no clear weakness, and the unit carrying over into 2026, the Bucs are poised to again be a top unit up front, but this is another team that had a down year on offense, so their potential improvement is something to watch out for.

2. Buffalo Bills (Dawkins, Anderson, McGovern, Torrence, Brown)

The Buffalo Bills have a massive, physical offensive line. Guard David Edwards departed in free agency for the New Orleans Saints, but otherwise, this unit is the same. Buffalo's rushing offense was overwhelming last year, and it's because of how good they are up front.

Alec Anderson could slide into Edwards' former spot, but the other four positions have been stable for years.

1. Denver Broncos (Bolles, Powers, Wattenberg, Meinerz, McGlinchey)

The Denver Broncos could field the same exact starting offensive line three years in a row, and all but Luke Wattenberg have been starters along this unit since the 2023 season. It's rather insane how much continuity this offensive line has, and it's helped the Broncos win 24 regular season games over the past two seasons, and 32 games over the past three.

When head coach Sean Payton first arrived, two of the first signings he made were Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey. The Broncos know where to invest to win in this league, and with an offensive line oozing with All-Pro talent and having the most continuity in the NFL, it should not come as a surprise that they were ranked No. 1.