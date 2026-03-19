NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top WR duos in each AFC division worst to best

After a disappointing year for some of the expected elite teams in the conference, the AFC is reloading once again in 2026 and looking like it might be as deep as we've seen it in recent years.

The AFC is obviously known for having some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but it also features some elite receiver play. And with a couple of major acquisitions in the 2026 offseason already, we might have some new elite receiver duos in the AFC.

These brand-new NFL Power Rankings will take a look at the best receiver duo from each division, and rank those duos best to worst based on their history of production and projections for the 2026 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Bengals have the best WR duo in the AFC for 2026 (still)

4. AFC East: Buffalo Bills (DJ Moore & Khalil Shakir)

Buffalo Bills fans will rejoice to know that the team has the best receiver duo in the AFC East, not only because they've added DJ Moore to the mix, but because the Miami Dolphins cut Tyreek Hill and traded away Jaylen Waddle.

The Bills already had one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL in Khalil Shakir, but Shakir as a WR1 is not a formula for success. The addition of DJ Moore will open things up for Shakir, and those two guys will really help scratch each other's backs with Josh Allen throwing them passes.

Both are extremely effective after the catch, and Moore has proven himself as a dynamic threat at every level of the field.

3. AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars (Parker Washington & Brian Thomas Jr.)

What's funny/interesting about the Jacksonville Jaguars is that you could almost just pick two of their top four receivers right now, and they'd likely still be 3rd-best on this list. You could do Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr., Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter...you get the idea.

The Jaguars have a great combination of talent and depth at the receiver position, probably the best in the entire AFC at this point.

Washington really emerged this season for the Jags, and while Thomas had a down year, he's still probably the best receiver on the team. Until the inevitable Travis Hunter breakout, that is.

2. AFC West: Denver Broncos (Courtland Sutton & Jaylen Waddle)

The Denver Broncos have gotten back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons out of veteran Courtland Sutton, but this is a Broncos receiver room that has lacked a true go-to threat alongside of Sutton. There hasn't been anybody available to take pressure off of Sutton...until now.

The Broncos made a blockbuster trade to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, and his ability to create separation and be instant offense at every level of the field will be such a huge help to the Denver offense, and to Sutton himself.

Waddle and Sutton are more than just opposites working together to create an ideal combination of styles at the receiver position. They are each going to provide Bo Nix with go-to threats and elite weapons when they are in single coverage.

1. AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals (Tee Higgins & Ja'Marr Chase)

There's really no question about which duo of receivers is the best overall duo in the AFC, and it's been that way since Ja'Marr Chase came into the league back in 2021.

The Bengals have an elite duo of receivers for Joe Burrow to get the ball to, and he has such outstanding chemistry with both of them.

If the Bengals could actually stay healthy, this duo has proven it can do damage in the postseason as well. When it comes to after the catch ability, creating opportunities for the Bengals to attack downfield, route running, strong hands, red zone production...The Bengals' duo has it all.